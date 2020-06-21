Corona patients death toll in Sindh rose to 1,089 as 41 more died: CM

June 21, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that overnight 13,890 samples were tested for coronavirus which diagnosed 2,275 virus-positive cases constituting 17 percent result while 41 more patients succumbed to the corona, lifting the death toll to 1,089 in Sindh province.

“Our testing capacity is the highest in Pakistan and we are still working hard to further enhance the capacity,” he said in a statement issued here from the CM House today.

According to the CM, 13,890 tests were conducted overnight which detected 2,275 new cases. “The figure shows 17 percent result which is lower during the last one week that have been constituting 21 to 24 percent result,” he said and added this might be the result of selective lockdown. Shah said that so far, 37,8849 samples had been tested against which 69,628 cases had been detected all over Sindh that came to 18.4 percent result.

The CM said that 41 more patients died overnight and the number of deaths stemming from COVID-19 had reached 1,089 constituting 1.5 percent death rate. He added that 2,166 more patients had recovered and returned to normal life and the number of patients recovered so far had reached 36,278 that came to 52.2 percent recovery rate.

Shah said, “Alhamdulillah, our recovery rate has been recorded at 52.2 percent and death rate at 1.5 percent but still we have to improve our recovery rate and reduce the death rate by strengthening our health services and convincing people to follow the precautionary measures.

As per the statement, at present, 32,261 patients were under treatment, of them 30,705 were in home isolation, 48 at isolation centers and 1508 at different hospitals. “I am sorry to say that our 718 patients are in critical condition, of them 117 have been shifted on ventilators,” the CM said.

Shah, giving district-wise breakup of the cases, said that out of 2275 new cases, 1280 belonged to Karachi, 395 to East, 363 South, 172 Central, 140 Korangi, 111 West and 99 Malir. He added that Ghotki had 74, Sukkur 72, Khairpur 64, Hyderabad 63, Mirpurkhas 38, Shikarpur 38, Shaheed Benazirabad 36, Kashmore 33, Thatta 28, Larkana 24, Jamshoro 13, Nasushehro Feroze 12, Umerkot 11, Tando Allahyar 10, Matiari and Dadu six each, Kambar three, Sujawal two and Tando Mohammad Khan two.

The chief minister urged the people of Sindh to support selective lockdown and avoid going out of their home unnecessarily.

Related Posts