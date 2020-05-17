Corona Relief Tiger Force garnering praise worldwide

May 17, 2020

Islamabad, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Corona Relief Tiger Force set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan to distribute food and create awareness among the people in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic is garnering praise worldwide. Daily Telegraph of the United Kingdom in a detailed piece has said the initiative will tap into youth population that is the country’s one of the biggest resources. The Force will provide masses of enthusiastic volunteers to aid the police, civil servants and health officials.

Their tasks will range from ensuring social distancing rules, applied at public places and food shops to helping hand out emergency cash payments to the poor. It says among over a million volunteers who signed up for the Tigers force, are some 400,000 students including 50,000 engineers, 45,000 teachers, and 5,000 or 6,000 lawyers.

