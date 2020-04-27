Coronavirus can only be addressed through effectively pursuing precautionary measures: President

April 27, 2020

Islamabad, April 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged that coronavirus can only be addressed through effectively pursuing precautionary measures. He stated this during his visit to various mosques in Bara Kahu on Sunday night. He reviewed the precautionary measures being adopted by mosques administration during prayers and Namaz-e-Taraweeh in Ramazan.

On the occasion, the president again directed the mosques administrations to ensure implementation of preventive measures, contained in 20-point guidelines, which are necessary to control spread of Covid-19. Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan were also accompanied him.

