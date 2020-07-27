coronavirus claimed 16 more lives: CM

July 27, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that the coronavirus claimed 16 more lives and infected 713 other people, lifting the death toll to 2,151 and cases tally to 118,311.

This he said in a statement issued here from the CM House. Shah said that 10,480 samples were tested which diagnosed 713 more virus positive cases that constituted seven percent current detection rate. He added that so far 709,806 samples had been tested which diagnosed 118,311 cases all over Sindh that constituted an overall 17 percent detection rate.

The CM said that 16 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 2,151 that came to 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 3,384 patients recovered overnight. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 107,403 that constitutes a 91 percent recovery rate, says Shah.

Shah said that currently, 8,757 patients were under treatment, of them 8,261 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 480 at different hospitals. The condition of 415 patients is stated to be critical, including 65 who have been shifted to ventilators, he said.

The chief minister said that out of 713 new cases of coronavirus, 298 had been detected from six districts of Karachi division. They include 99 from East, 69 South, 54 Central, 36 Korangi, 24 Malir and 16 West. He added that Khairpur had 38 new cases, Naushehro Feroze and Shikarpur 29 each, Hyderabad 27, Umerkot 26, Ghotki and Thatta 25 each, Mirpurkhas 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Jamshoro 20, Sanghar 15, Dadu 14, Matiara 13, Larkana 10, Shikarpur nine, Sujawal eight, Jacobabad seven, Badin five and Tando Allahyar four.

The chief minister urged the people of Sindh to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

Condolence: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing profound grief over the death of renowned poet and educationist Professor Inayat Ali Khan said that he would live in his satirical poetry and would always be remembered for his services in the education sector.

In a condolence message, the chief minister said that the vacuum created with the death of Prof Inayat Ali Khan would be difficult to fill, however, he would be relishing the heart and soul of his readers for whom he has left a beautiful anthology of his satirical poems.

