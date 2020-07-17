Coronavirus claims 49 more lives in Pakistan

July 17, 2020

Karachi: As many as 2,085 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours were reported in Pakistan on Friday while 49 more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 5,475 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 259,998 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 110,068 cases were in Sindh, 89,023 in Punjab, 11,385 in Balochistan, 31,486 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,454 in Islamabad, 1,775 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 1,808 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 183,737 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is a continuous rise in virus disease cases in the country.

