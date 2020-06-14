Coronavirus, locust attacks and health sector ignored in budget: MPA

June 14, 2020

KARACHI:Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Surendar Valasai has said that PTI government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had proved that it was the most incompetent and incapable in the country’s history by tabling a hollow budget, which ignored Pakistan’s key woes of coronavirus, locust attacks and healthcare sector to the level of criminal negligence.

In a statement issued here, the PPP MPA said that it was a matter of grave concern that PTI government had acted as a Martian creature by neglecting the worldwide coronavirus impacts on the international economy, locust attacks on the standing crops and a collapsing healthcare system while preparing the Federal budget.

“Instead of genuinely estimating the revenues, PTI regime has chosen to gulp the provinces’ funds with lollipop kind of projections,” he added. Valasai further said that PTI had inflicted many wounds on this country by inflating debt, crippling economy, creating unprecedented unemployment and poverty through its stupid and U-Turn policies.

He predicted that people would hold responsible Imran Khan and his selectors as the herds and hordes, he was leading today, would ultimately disperse into other political parties to start criticizing him the way they were doing against their former political bosses.

