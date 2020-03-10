Coronavirus: no need to panic as Sindh Government taking all imperative measures, PSL matches in Karachi to go ahead as scheduled: Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

March 10, 2020

Karachi, March 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government was taking effective and concrete steps to deal with the expected cases of cronovirus. Provincial Information Minister said that in this regard complete data of the people coming from abroad was being collected. He requested the people not to panic. The provincial Minister for Information and Local Government expressed views while talking to the journalists on Tuesday.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no match of the second phase of Pakistan Super League was being cancelled, and all matches would be played as scheduled. Provincial Information Minister said that the cricket fans should not be disappointed as Sindh Government had ensured that no match of Pakistan Super League could be cancelled due to the Coronavirus. He explained that none of the new cases of the Coronavirus had any linkage with China or Iran. Three Coronavirus patients had arrived from London via Dubai through Emirates Airlines, he added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that complete arrangements to detect the cases of Cronovirus had been made including screening of the people coming from abroad at the airports. The provincial Minister for Information and Local Government said that there was no need to be afraid of the Cronivirus. We should be together in the fight against this novel Cronovirus, he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was reviewing the situation arising out of the spread of the Cronovirus on a daily basis while presiding over the meeting of the task force formed in this regard. The Provincial Minister for Information said that all relevant departments were not only in close contact in this regard, but they were in a high alert position as well.

