Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Dr. Zafar Mirza Meets Heads of International Organizations

March 6, 2020

Islamabad, March 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza presided a meeting of international donor and partner organizations to discuss the Coronavirus response effort being undertaken by the Government. Country Heads and senior representatives of 21 international organizations attended the meeting at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad. Federal Secretary Health Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah and Executive Director NIH Maj. Gen. Dr. Aamer Ikram were also present on the occasion. Dr. Zafar Mirza briefed the meeting on steps taken by the Government to meet the challenge posed by Coronavirus.

He elaborated the various aspects of the National Action Plan on COVID-19 and said a coordinated effort was being made by Federal and Provincial Governments along with all relevant organizations nationwide to mitigate the risk of spread of Coronavirus. To this end all resources are being mobilized. The meeting was informed that the issue is being accorded top most priority at the highest level. We have made all-out effort to strengthen our existing response mechanisms.

All Points of Entry in to the country are being manned by health personnel who are busy screening incoming travellers round the clock. We remain on a high state of vigilance and alertness and every measure is being put in place to protect our people from this threat said the SAPM. Federal Secretary Health Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah and Executive Director NIH Maj. Gen. Dr. Aamer Ikram also spoke on the occasion. The international partners and donors expressed their appreciation for the efforts being made by the Government of Pakistan in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. They offered their support to the Government in meeting the public health challenge.

