(Corporate): Jubilee Life Insurance Wins Best Social Media Campaign Award

Karachi:Jubilee Life Insurance’s unique digital identity has impressed branding experts from across the country as the brand won the Best Social Media Campaign (Facebook) for Cricket at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2020, held recently at the Arts Council in Karachi.

This big win for Jubilee Life, also Pakistan’s largest private insurance provider, comes as a testament to its innovative marketing strategy, hard work and collaborative approach towards developing and launching truly unique brand narratives.

The Pakistan Digital Awards have been recognizing the best in digital marketing campaigns and talent since 2017. Their jury this year comprised leading Marketing, Branding and Corporate Communication experts from leading local and international corporations. Alongside, they also had an advisory panel of other accomplished professionals from various fields.

“We are thrilled to have received this remarkable recognition from the industry’s finest minds. Since inception, we set out to create an innovative and energetic brand that supports our strategic agenda to disrupt the insurance sector in Pakistan. With our cricket campaign this year, we were confident we had created something special and this win reinforces our pride in what we have achieved. I would like to congratulate the entire Jubilee Life team and everyone else who contributed to developing this campaign specially our partners Prestige Communications” stated Mr. Javed Ahmed, MD and CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance.

Jubilee Insurance is a global brand of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) that offers diverse insurance solutions (life, health and general) in the Asian and East African markets. Jubilee Life in Pakistan offers a uniquely designed range of life and health insurance plans, catering to various customer segments and needs. These include retirement, child education, marriage, saving and protection, wealth accumulation, life insurance plans for women, rural insurance plans and life and health insurance solutions for the less privileged of our country.