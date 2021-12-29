Corporate sector yielding positive result due to PM’s business friendly policies: Farrukh 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the corporate sector made a profit of 929 billion rupees during the last year as a result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s business friendly policies. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said during the PML-N government in 2018, the profit was 587 billion rupees.

The Minister of State said seventy thousand new companies were registered with 44 percent increase during the PTI government; whereas 25,856 companies got registered in the PML-N’s five-year term. In the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, these companies have registered a profit of 258 billion rupees.

Farrukh Habib said new records have been set during the three years of the PTI government. He said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 494 percent growth was witnessed in real estate sector, 194 percent in information technology and 136 percent in tourism sector.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Ceasefire violations by India on 27 February 2018

User2

National Assembly Speaker calls for International support for ending Miseries of beleaguered Kashmiris

User2

Supporting Remote Learning and Online Businesses

User2