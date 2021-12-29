Corporate sector yielding positive result due to PM’s business friendly policies: Farrukh 

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the corporate sector made a profit of 929 billion rupees during the last year as a result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s business friendly policies. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said during the PML-N government in 2018, the profit was 587 billion rupees.

The Minister of State said seventy thousand new companies were registered with 44 percent increase during the PTI government; whereas 25,856 companies got registered in the PML-N’s five-year term. In the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, these companies have registered a profit of 258 billion rupees.

Farrukh Habib said new records have been set during the three years of the PTI government. He said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 494 percent growth was witnessed in real estate sector, 194 percent in information technology and 136 percent in tourism sector.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk