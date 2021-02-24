Corrupt elements must be brought to logical end: Minister

KARACHI:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has directed the officers of Anti-Corruption Establishment Department Sindh to deal with all pending inquiries as soon as possible and those involved in corruption must be brought to their logical end.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given clear instructions to take action against corruption and effective steps are being taken to rid Sindh province of corruption, he said this in a meeting with Chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Iqbal Memon and other officers.

He said that resolving corruption related complaints as soon as possible should be the top priority of the officers and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Dharejo also called on the Anti-Corruption Establishment Department Sindh to improve its self-accountability process, is saying unless transparency was maintained within the department, it was not possible to eradicate corruption from other departments.

He directed to conduct effective training program to enhance the capabilities of the officers and also to increase their capacity to deal with white collar crimes. Dharejo added, “Now is the time for complete development of the province and complete eradication of corruption and discouragement of corruption at all levels.”

He said that there was a need to raise awareness against corruption in the society and those who lodged complaints against corruption should be encouraged. He also requested the people to support the Anti-Corruption Establishment Department Sindh to eradicate corruption in the province.