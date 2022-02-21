Corruption, money laundering major issues for countries like Pakistan: Fawad 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, February 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said corruption and money laundering are major issues faced by countries like Pakistan. In a tweet today [Monday], he said the government is constantly raising voice that the rich countries stop this exploitation of poor countries. The Minister said the money launderers are now forming an alliance in Pakistan. He said a leak from Swiss Bank has now emerged following Panama and Pandora Papers.

