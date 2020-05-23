Countering anti-Muslim hatred, Islamophobia top priority: UN Chief

May 23, 2020

Islamabad, May 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that countering anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia is his top priority. Speaking at a virtual meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the UN chief said that he fully agrees with the assessment that it could pose a threat to international peace and security.

The UN Chief was responding to the comments from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, who drew his attention to the rising cases of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia in India. While voicing his concern over the rise of Islamophobia, the Secretary-General called for fighting this phenomenon collectively.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram raised concerns about the alarming rise in Islamophobia and stigmatization of Muslims in India in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He also highlighted the oppressive measures imposed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, last year when New Delhi annexed the disputed region in violation of UN resolutions.

