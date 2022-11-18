Country faces no risk of default: NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed in categorical terms on Friday that the country faces no risk of default.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha told the house during question hour that the country was faced with a difficult situation when the present coalition government came into power as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program was suspended.

She said we have revived the IMF program while improvement is being seen in exports and remittances are also pouring in the country. She said the investors are showing interest for investment in the country as a result of our reforms. The Minister of State said the international community has shown the intent to help Pakistan in the post flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

She said policies are being framed to enhance the size of the formal economy by bringing potential taxpayers into the tax net. She said the entire supply chain from import to retail is being integrated with the FBR system to ensure documentation.

She said responsibility rests with every Pakistani to pay taxes in order to provide funds for the health, education, transport, defense and other sectors. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that damage assessment has been completed in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan while surveys of other provinces will be completed by the end of this month.

He said damage assessment in Sindh and Balochistan could not be completed as the water was still standing in certain areas. He was confident that the data of damage assessment will be available by the first week of next month. Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said both internal and external factors are behind the current price hike and it is the priority of the government to check it.

Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar said Pakistan’s trade with the UAE has increased and it is effort of the government to further increase it with the friendly country. The house also offered fateha for those who died in a traffic accident at Sehwan Sharif.

The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution reassuring to safeguard rights of all children as enshrined in the 1973 constitution and under the UN Convention on Rights of Child for a more equal and inclusive Pakistan.

The resolution moved by Mehnaz Akbar Aziz recognized the rights of every child as well as mothers and the need for provision of the best available early care and safe environment for all children. The resolution strongly condemned merciless practices of child trafficking, abuse, pornography and prostitution and recommended strong legislation and its implementation to curb these inhumane and brutal offenses.

It also reaffirmed to tackle the menace of child and bonded labor as enshrined in the constitution. The resolution pledged to ensure inclusion of children’s voices in important matters to establish peace and harmony in the society.

It committed to create equal opportunities for all to acquire quality education in true letter and spirit. The house resolved to invest time and effort for reducing malnutrition in children and mothers and combat the menace of stunted growth amongst children to protect the future of Pakistan.

The house through its resolution further committed that the child who is physically mentally or socially handicapped shall be given the special treatment, education and care as required by his condition.

The resolution pledged to provide more opportunities for children’s civic engagement and participation as inclusion is pivotal to the future of democracy. The house reiterated to further support and strengthen the parliamentary caucus on child rights for child centered legislation, advocacy and oversight. The house will now meet on Monday at 05:00 pm.