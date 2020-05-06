Country needs certified nurseries to improve fruit production: Expert

May 7, 2020

KARACHI:FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel Secretary General (Federal) Ahmad Jawad said on Thursday that the country needed certified nurseries for fruit saplings to improve fruit yield and clinch competitive costs for its products in the international market.

Talking to a group of exporters via video link, he said although the horticulture sector contributed about 12 per cent to the national agriculture, but its volume of exports remained relatively low. “This could be adequately addressed through series of doable and affordable interventions,” he said and identified certified nurseries for fruit saplings as a basic requirement.

These, he emphasized, could help provide good quality true-to-type trees for healthy orchards and lead to better output essential to increase country exports of non-traditional items. Jawad in this context particularly referred to Pakistan’s horticulture goods exports to China and claimed that it holds the potential to reach $1 billion.

“There exist bright chances for enhancement of horticulture trade between the two countries under the One Belt and One Road Initiative (BRI),” he said. Reiterating that Pakistan could export fruits, vegetables and value-added products worth $1 billion to China in the next five years, he said Belt Road Initiative, encompassing both roads and ports infrastructure, could widen Pakistan’s access to new markets.

“Our exports of these goods are estimated to clinch $2.5 billion as against current $608 million, within five years,” said the senior member of FPCCI. He, however, strongly suggested that provision for quarantine facilities in the special economic zones for the purpose of raising horticulture trade with the South Asian giant was also critically needed.

We also need to raise awareness about Chinese quarantine regulations and export model among Pakistani exporters,” he said. According to him, with the motive to ensure speedy clearance of trade cargo at Pakistani seaports, assistance from the Chinese authorities has been sought so that the perishable cargo could effectively be transferred with minimal delay from seaports to the vessels and go-downs.

“We have also forwarded a proposal to the government asking to convince its Chinese counterpart to allow Pakistani agricultural products at all ports in China via land and sea routes,” he said. Jawad also stated that with Covid-19, Pakistan needed to reset agriculture to ensure food security of its 220 million people. “Post-pandemic may depend on how quickly and efficiently it resets its entire agricultural machine. Food security remains an issue even today owing to a high rate of population growth and a lack of meticulous planning,” he concluded.

Related Posts