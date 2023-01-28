Court accepts plea for extension in Fawad’s physical remand

Islamabad: A district and sessions court on Saturday accepted the police’s request for an extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry in sedition case.

The court announced the verdict reserved on the petition filed by the police seeking an extension in the physical remand, while Fawad Chaudhry had filed a plea seeking his discharge from the case. The PTI leader, who is facing sedition charges for ‘threatening’ the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), was brought to court today on directives issued by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Mehmood Khan.

The district and sessions court judge had asked police to produce PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry before the court by 12:30pm as it took up a plea filed by Islamabad police challenging Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja’s decision on extension in physical remand. Separately, another case seeking post-arrest bail of Fawad is also underway at a local court in Islamabad.