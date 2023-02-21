Court again defers Imran Khan’s indictment in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Tuesday again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan until February 28 in Toshakhana case.

The case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year after founding Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices was heard by the Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal.

When the court took up the case on Tuesday for indictment, Imran Khan’s legal team sought another exemption from personal appearance on the medical grounds, which the court allowed and directed Imran Khan to ensure his presence at the next hearing on February 28.

Earlier, the court had fixed February 7 for indictment but deferred the matter till February 21, accepting Imran Khan’s plea for exemption.