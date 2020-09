ISLAMABAD:An Accountability Court in Islamabad has indicted former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani in Toshakhana reference.

Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case. The court has also sought property details of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in seven days time.

Hearing of the case has now been adjourned till September 24.