Court directs production of Gilani, Malik, others in 1998 case

December 24, 2019

Srinagar, December 24, 2019 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, a Srinagar court for the consecutive fifth time directed the jail authorities to present illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other Hurriyat leaders in a 21-year-old false case registered against them.

The court had admitted the case in which it had granted bail to several Hurriyat leaders in the case registered against them for carrying out an anti-India march in Srinagar in 1998. Many Hurriyat leaders appeared before the court of 3rd Munsif Fozia Pal in Srinagar in the case. Those who appeared in the court were Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Sidiq Shah, Sheikh Aslam and others.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and JKLF chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik, could not be produced before the court as they are under detention. It is to mention here that Indian police in 1998 had registered a case against a number of Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik for organizing a march to the UN office at Sonawar in Srinagar against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The court after hearing the arguments from the lawyers, Advocate Babar Qadri, Advocate Aijaz Ahmed Dar and Advocate Tahoor Mushtaq Pampori once again issued production warrants to in charge prisons of Tihar Jail and Srinagar Central Jail where Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shahid-ul-Islam and other leaders are lodged. The court directed the prosecution to produce witnesses and all Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik who have been implicated in the case. The case has been listed for next hearing on Friday (December 27).

