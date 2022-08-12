Court dismisses plea for Gill’s physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday turned down plea of the prosecution officials seeking further physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir was hearing a case related to sedition charges. As the proceedings commenced, the police produced PTI leader Gill before the court and pleaded with the court to extend his physical remand.

The Prosecution said that they wanted to investigate Gill further in the case. However, the court declined the prosecution’s request and ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand.