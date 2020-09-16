(Court): Ex-minister’s wife seeks removal of her name from ECL

Karachi:Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Sindh Home Department till 21 September on a plea filed by wife of former provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon against putting her name in Exit Control List (ECL).

A SHC bench heard the plea filed by Ms Sadaf Sharjeel against putting her name on ECL. I am a business woman having business in foreign, she stated before the bench.

She informed that she travels abroad regarding the business and her son is also studying in the United Kingdom. The woman states that she is living in the United Arab Emirates before getting bail in assets beyond means case. She asked the court to remove her name from the ECL.

My offense is that I am the wife of Sharjeel Memon who has remained Provincial Minister of Sindh. The court, later, adjourned the hearing till 21 September.