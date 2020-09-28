(Court): Govt submits report about jobs to special people on petition of Justice Helpline

Karachi:Advocate General and Secretary Services Sindh submitted a report about employment to 81 blind and special persons to Sindh High Court (SHC) in connection to a constitutional petition filed by Justice Helpline regarding non-implementation of job quota to disabled persons.

A bench headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar had summoned the chief secretary in personal capacity to explain the position of jobs given to special persons and the government submitted a list of 81 persons in SHC who were given employment on special persons’ quota.

Advocate Nadeem Shaikh submitted before the court that the special persons were running from the pillar to post for getting jobs but the government was not implementing the quota for special persons. The bench showed displeasure over the delay and asked the additional advocate general that this case had been in the court for two years, but the government was not following the court orders.

On the occasion, senior lawyer Shuaul Nabi, S Michal Advocate, Haris Ameen Bhatti and Anwar Masih were present. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till October 22, directing the respondents to submit the appointment letters of 81 special persons.