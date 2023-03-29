Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrant of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to hurling threat at a female judge.

Civil judge Malik Amman pronounced the verdict reserved earlier. He ordered issuing the non-bailable arrest warrant of Imran Khan. The judge also disposed of Imran Khan’s plea seeking exemption from appearance in the court today. The judge further directed that Imran Khan should be produced in the court on April 18.