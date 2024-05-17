﻿Court orders Sindh govt to build public toilets in 32 districts

The Sindh High Court on Friday ordered the provincial government to construct toilets at public places in 32 districts of the province.

A hearing was held in Sindh High Court on a petition against non-construction of toilets at public places. The court accepted the application of Tariq Mansoor Advocate, filed in 2009.

The decision on the application was announced by a two-member bench headed by Justice Salahuddin. In its verdict, the court remarked that not constructing public toilets is a violation of fundamental human rights.

In his petition, Tariq Mansoor Advocate said that women, children and disabled people face difficulties due to lack of public toilets in public places.

The government should be directed to construct toilets at bus stops, shopping centers, parks, graveyards and other places, the petitioner argued.

According to the United Nations Convention, the Sindh government is obliged to build public toilets at the official level, Tariq Mansoor Advocate said in petition.

According to law, the government is required to construct public toilets in the district and non-construction of public toilets is a violation of Articles 4 and 19 of the Constitution, the petitioner said.

Sindh government should be ordered to construct public toilets in public places, petitioner requested the court.