Court orders smog emergency in Lahore

LAHORE: In order to address the persisting issue of smog, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed authorities to implement a smog emergency in the provincial capital.

According to the details, the court directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to be involved in the smog emergency response. The court has decided that Commissioner Lahore and other officials to personally visit schools and colleges to raise awareness among the students.

Commission Lahore in the court claimed that the wide smog remediation operations are now underway. Authorities have started taking action against the smoke-emitting vehicles.

the Lahore High Court has taken a strong stance on factories emitting black smoke, declaring that such facilities should not be sealed on an immediate basis.

The court, in an effort to engage the community, has now instructed students from schools and colleges to actively report factories and vehicles that release black smoke in their localities.

Justice Shahid Karim, who presided over the case, expressed his dissatisfaction with the current smog situation, emphasizing that the government holds a substantial responsibility for the ongoing crisis.

He pointed out the deteriorating state of the city and noted that in previous years, smog typically emerged toward the end of November and December. However, the onset of smog as early as October this year has heightened concerns.

Earlier this, the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar assured the Punjab government of taking up the issue of the smog caused by the burning of crops with India at the diplomatic level.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who chaired the meeting of the Punjab cabinet, was told by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi that the main reason for the spread of smog in Lahore was the burning of residues of crops in Indian Punjab, the state news agency reported.

The meeting was briefed about the steps taken by the caretaker Punjab government in health, communication, education, and other sectors.