Court rejects Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib’s bail pleas in terrorism case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday rejected the interim bail pleas of PTI leaders Asad Umar and Farrukh Habib in a case related to vandalism and arson.

The court disposed of PTI General Secretary Asad Umar’s application for one-day exemption from appearance and also rejected Habib’s bail petition on account of non-representation in the case. ATC Admin Judge Abhar Gul Khan while pronouncing the verdict directed both the PTI leaders to join the investigation.

According to investigation officer, the government has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the case but the accused have failed to participate in the inquiry. The ATC judge ordered other accused booked in the case including Zubair Khan Niazi, Dr Yasmeen Rashid and others to participate in the JIT investigations.

The court accepted interim bail of three co-accused in the case till April 7 while reserved judgement on the application submitted by PTI General Secretary Asad Umar seeking exemption from court appearance. His lawyer told the court that the ECP had also issued notice to Asad Umar.