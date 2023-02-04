Court rejects Durrani’s bail plea in corruption case

Karachi: an accountability court in Karachi on Saturday rejected the bail application of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in an assets beyond means case. The court heard the bail plea of Durrani in the assets beyond means case on Saturday. The Sindh Assembly speaker did not appear before the court.

The AC judge rejected his bail application and adjourned the case hearing till February 17. During its previous hearing, the court allowed Durrani’s son and other family members to travel abroad. The National Accountability Bureau filed a corruption reference against the Sindh Assembly Speaker Durrani and others in 2019.