(Court): SHC angers at election commission for delaying in reply

Karachi:Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday expressed annoyance at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not submitting its reply despite receiving court notice on a plea filed against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

A two-member bench of the SHC, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Yousif Ali Syed, heard a plea filed by Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi seeking lifetime disqualification of Chief Minister Sindh.

The bench expressed its annoyance over ECP and remarked that nobody from ECP has appeared before court; ECP should submit its reply, whatever it wants to submit. The court directed Chief Minister Sindh and ECP to submit their complete replies and it adjourned the hearing until an unannounced date.

However, additional advocate general (AAG) Sindh, Shaharyar Ali Mahar submitted a copy of Sindh High Court and Supreme Court’s judgments and argued that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had given clean chit to Murad Ali Shah after he surrendered his dual citizenship.

He argued that Murad Ali Shah had been elected in general elections of 2014 and 2018, but his nomination papers were also challenged before contesting election and those applications against him were rejected by the election tribunal.

The petitioner stated that the Supreme Court had disqualified Murad Ali Shah in 2013, but despite disqualification he contested election in 2014 from Jamshoro. The petitioner pleaded the court to disqualify Murad Ali Shah for lifetime.