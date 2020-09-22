(Court): SHC orders police to form news DNA SOPs to deal rape cases

Karachi:Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered Sindh police to create standard operating procedure (SOP) after consulting with deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) experts for dealing with rape cases.

A two-member bench of SHC comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed heard a petition filed by Kainat Soomro, a rape survivor, through his counsel Muhammad Vawda seeking an strict punishment to the rape accused.

During the hearing, the counsel of petitioner raised objection over the police SOPs pertaining to the DNA. After which, the court ordered the police to make new SOPs after consulting with DNA experts. It also ordered the police to review the international standard of DNA. The court also sought new SOPs from police and adjourned the hearing till 27 October.

Muhammad Vawda, the counsel of petitioner argued that DNA SOPs of police are not comprehensible because according to police SOPs, the sample of rape victim would be taken within 72 hours. He said there was no advantage of DNA if samples are not taken timely.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the Assistant Advocate General (AAG) asked him to form SOPs after consulting with DNA experts. “The identity of the victims should also be kept secret,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said. The petitioner stated that the Sindh government should be directed to amend other laws, including DNA testing.

Kainat Soomro, a 27-year-old rape survivor, has been waiting for justice since 13 years. It may be noted that in 2007, at Mehar area in rural Sindh, Soomro was gang raped by four men. The thirteen-year old was buying toys for her niece at a shop when she was drugged and taken away to an unknown location where she was raped by each of them. Defying all norms, Kainat’s family refused to settle the matter in the local Jirga where Kainat would have been declared a Kari- dishonored for having had sex out of marriage.