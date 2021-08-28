COVID-19: 120 more deaths, 4,191 cases reported in country

Islamabad, August 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):One hundred twenty more deaths due to Coronavirus and 4,191 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country in a single day. According to the National Command and Operation Center, 61,306 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained six point eight three percent. The death toll from the pandemic has risen to 25425.

