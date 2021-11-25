COVID-19: 13 more deaths, 363 new cases reported in country 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, November 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):As COVID-19 prevalence significantly declines, 13 people died of Coronavirus infection across the country in a single day. According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s statistics, 41,240 tests were conducted yesterday of which result of 363 cases came positive. The positivity ratio remained zero point eight per cent.

