COVID-19: 31 more deaths reported in the country 

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, February 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country as positivity ratio has fallen to three point two six percent. According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, thirty-one more deaths have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours. It said 41,597 tests were conducted yesterday out of which 1360 remained positive while 1302 patients are in critical condition.

