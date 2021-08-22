COVID-19: 75 more deaths, 3842 new cases reported in country

Islamabad, August 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Seventy-five more deaths due to coronavirus and 3,842 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country in a single day. According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 53,527 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained seven point one percent.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk