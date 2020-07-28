Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives, infected 574 others: Sindh Chief Minister

July 28, 2020

Karachi, July 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): As many as 574 new cases of coronavirus emerged from 9571 tests of samples while 10 more virus patients died in Sindh. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

He said that 9571 tests were conducted which detected 574 new cases that constituted six percent current detection rate. He added that so far 728,119 samples had been tested against which 119,398 cases had been diagnosed as positive all over Sindh that constituted 16 percent overall detection rate.

Shah said that 10 more patients died due to COVID-19 lifting the death toll to 2172 that came to 1.8 percent. He added that 509 more patients recovered overnight, lifting the number of patients recovered so far to 108,989 that constituted 91 percent. According to CM, 8237 patients are under treatment, of them 7,721 are in home isolation, 11 in isolation centers and 505 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 410 patients is stated to be critical, including 67 who have been put on the ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 574 new cases, 244 have been detected from Karachi. They include South 74, East 57, Korangi 33, Malir and West 28 each, and Central 24. He added that Sukkur has 26 cases, Dadu 25, Khairpur 24, Ghotki 23, Hyderabad and Shikarpur 21 each, Naushehroferoze 20, Kashmore 18, Sanghar 16, Tando Mohammad Khan 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Jamshoro seven each, Badin six, Matiari five, Larkana and Qambar three each and Jacobabad one.

