COVID-19 claimed 31 more lives, infected 1,089 others: CM

July 14, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that coronavirus claimed 31 more lives, lifting the death toll to 1,826 while infecting 1,089 others, raising the tally to 106,622.

In a statement issued here from the CM House, the chief minister said that overnight 8,929 samples were tested which detected 1089 cases that constituted 12 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 584,596 tests had been conducted all over Sindh against which 106,622 cases were diagnosed that constituted an overall 18 percent detection rate.

Shah said that coronavirus claimed 31 more lives, lifting the death toll to 1,826 that came to 1.7 percent. He added that overnight 1,871 patients had been recovered and returned to the normal life. The number of patients recovered so far comes to 63,829 constituting 60 percent recovery rate, he said.

According to the CM, currently 40,967 patients were under treatment, of them 39,375 were in home isolation, 398 at isolation centers and 1,194 in different hospitals. The condition of 843 patients is stated to be critical, among them 121 had been shifted to ventilators.

Sharing district-wise figures of the new cases, the chief minister said that out of 1,826 cases, Karachi 312 cases. South had 105, East 80, Central 48, Korangi 32, Malir 32 and West 15. He added that Ghotki had 127, Shaheed Benazirabad 106, Sukkur 73, Dadu 58, Shikarpur 44, Hyderabad 37, Naushehro Feroze 33, Sanghar 30, Kashmore 28, Tando Allahyar 25, Mirpurkhas 23, Jamshoro 19, Badin 14, Umerkot 12, Sujawal 11, Larkana six, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Thatta five each, Kambar, Matiari and Tando Mohammad Khan had one each case. Shah urged the people of Sindh to make the SOPs part of life.

