COVID-19 claimed seven more lives, infected 321 others: Sindh Chief Minister

August 20, 2020

Karachi, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Thursday that coronavirus had claimed seven more lives, lifting the province-wide death toll to 2,350 and infecting 321 others. This he said in a statement issued here from CM House. Shah said that seven more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus, taking the death toll to 2350 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 264 more patients recovered, raising the number of patients recovered so far to 120,757 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that overnight, 11,167 samples were tested against which 321 new cases emerged that constituted three percent current detection rate. So far, 926,051 samples had been tested which detected 127,381 cases all over Sindh that constituted 14 percent overall detection rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 4274 patients were under treatment, of them 3886 in home isolation, seven at Isolation Centers and 381 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 230 patients was stated to be critical, of them 37 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 321 new cases, Karachi had 142 cases, including 53 in South, 37 East, 19 Korangi, 18 Central eight Malir and seven West. He added that Hyderabad 29, Dadu 13, Kashmore 12, Khairpur and Badin nine each, Malir eight, Ghotki, Sujawal and Shikarpur seven each, Sukkur and Thatta six each, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Umerkot and Sanghar five each, Jamshoro four, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana three each, Mirpurkhas and Jacobabad two each.

For more information, contact:

Press Secretary,

Chief Minister House, Sindh

Tel: +92-21-99202019(Ext: 336)

Website: www.cmsindh.gov.pk

Related Posts