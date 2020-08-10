COVID-19 claims 10 more lives in Sindh

August 10, 2020

Karachi, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that coronavirus had claimed 10 more lives in Sindh, lifting the province-wide death toll to 2,282. In a statement, Shah said that with the new deaths, the death ratio had reached 1.8 percent. He added that 278 more virus patients were detected when 8,397 samples were tested which constituted three percent detection rate.

The CM said that so far, 834,655 tests had been conducted all over Sindh which detected 124,127 cases, of them 115,984 or 93 percent patients had recovered, including 243 overnight. The CM said that currently, 5,861 patients were under treatment, of them 5,463 were in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 392 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 251 patients was stated to be critical, of them 45 had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 278 new cases, 93 had been detected in Karachi, including 27 in district Central, 22 Korangi, 20 East, 13 central, six West and five Malir. Kambar has 18 cases, Sukkur 13, Hyderabad, Dadu and Khairpur 12 each, Shikarpur 11, Sanghar nine, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta eight each, Sujawal, Ghotki, Matiari and Naushehroferoze seven each, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot four each, Badin three, Tando Allahyar two and Larkana one, says statement.

The chief minister said that he had allowed all social and business activities to start operation again but we have to ensure social distancing, wearing masks while going out, while washing hands frequently and avoiding handshaking is also necessary so that COVID-19 can be contained further.

