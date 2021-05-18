COVID-19 claims 11 more patients, infects 1,334 others

Karachi, May 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as 11 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,835 and 1,334 new cases emerged when 14,041 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,835 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,041 samples were tested which detected 1,334 cases that constituted 9.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,877,571 tests have been conducted against which 301,230 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.1 percent or 277,669 patients have recovered, including 927 overnight. The CM said that currently 18,726 patients were under treatment, of them 17,893 were in home isolation, 808 at different hospitals and 25 patients in Isolation Centers. He added that the condition of 768 patients was stated to be critical, including 57 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,334 new cases, 706 have been detected from Karachi, including 285 East, 189 South, 152 Central, 34 Korangi, 25 West and Malir 21. In other districts, Hyderabad has 170, Jamshoro 65, Dadu 51, Mirpurkhas 39, NausheroFeroze 37, Badin 32, Matiari 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 30, Ghotki 28, Shikarpur 23, Sanghar 18, Larkana 17, Tando Allahyar 16, Khairpur and Kashmore 15 each, Sukkur 10, Sujawal six, Umerkot two and Qambar and Thatta one each. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

