COVID-19 claims 13 more patients, infects 714 others

Karachi, May 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as 13 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,793 and 714 new cases emerged when 11,110 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,793 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 11,110 samples were tested which detected 714 cases that constituted 6.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,830,241 tests have been conducted against which 297,064 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 273,203 patients have recovered, including 340 overnight. The CM said that currently 19,068 patients were under treatment, of them 18,339 were in home isolation and 729 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 695 patients was stated to be critical, including 59 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 714 new cases, 319 have been detected from Karachi, including 163 from East, 77 Central, 26 South, 20 Malir, 19 Korangi and 14 West. Hyderabad has 104, Dadu 55, Mirpurkhas 44, Jamshoro 41, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Shikarpur 27, Ghotki 24, Tando Muhammad Khan 11, Larkana nine, Umerkot seven, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar six each, NausheroFeroze five, Sukkur two, Khairpur, Sanghar and Thatta one each. CM Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

