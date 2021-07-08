Karachi, July 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that as many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,566 and 920 new cases emerged when 16,102 tests were conducted. This he stated in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,566 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Murad Ali Shah said that 16,102 samples were tested which detected 920 cases that constituted 5.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,630,601 tests have been conducted against which 344,206 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.9 % or 316,281 patients have recovered, including 398 overnight. The CM said that currently 22,359 patients were under treatment; of them 21,590 were in home isolation, 65 at isolation centers and 704 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 648 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 920 new cases, 534 have been detected from Karachi. According to the report Karachi East 206, Karachi Central 136, Karachi South 77, Korangi 58, Karachi Malir 32, West 25, Hyderabad 35, Kashmore 14, Badin 11, Dadu ten, Ghotki three, Mirpurkhas and NausherFeroze two each, Larkana, Sanghar, Sukkur, Thatta and Umerkot one each. The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

For more information, contact:

Press Secretary,

Chief Minister House, Sindh

Tel: +92-21-99202019(Ext: 336)

Website: www.cmsindh.gov.pk

The post COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 920 others appeared first on Official News Pakistan.