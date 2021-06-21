COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 595 others

Karachi, June 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,341 and 595 new cases emerged when 13,985 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,341 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 13,985 samples were tested which detected 595 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,379,213 tests have been conducted against which 332,237 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.5 percent or 307,298 patients have recovered, including 231 overnight. The CM said that currently 19,598 patients were under treatment, of them 18,969 were in home isolation, 32 at isolation centers and 597 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 539 patients were stated to be critical, including 49 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 595 new cases, 377 have been detected from Karachi, including 100 from South, 86 East, 76 Central, 57 Korangi, 33 West and 25 Malir. Hyderabad has 35, Thatta 23, Mirpurkhas 22, Badin 20, Kashmore 17, Nausheroferoze 14, Tando Allahyar 11, Matiari 10, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 9 each, Jamshoro 8, Kamber 7, Tando Muhammad Khan 4, Larkana and Umerkot 3 each, Sanghar, Sukkur and Shikarpur 1 each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

