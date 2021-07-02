COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 713 others

Karachi, July 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):As many as 14 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,478 and 713 new cases emerged when 13,935 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,478 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13,935 samples were tested which detected 713 cases that constituted 5.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,520,908 tests have been conducted against which 338,370 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.6 percent or 313,366 patients have recovered, including 630 overnight. The CM said that currently 19,526 patients were under treatment, of them 18,845 were in home isolation, 621 at different hospitals and 60 patients in Isolation Centres. He added that the condition of 559 patients was stated to be critical, including 46 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 713 new cases, 541 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 210, Karachi Korangi 92, Karachi South 86, Karachi Central 77, Karachi Malir 54 and Karachi West 25. Hyderabad has 27, Sanghar 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Jamshoro 14, Badin 11, Naushero Feroze ten, Matiari and Sukkur nine each, Tharparkar, Thatta and Umerkot six each, Tando Allahyar four, Dadu, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shikarpur one each. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

