COVID-19 claims 16 more patients, infects 937 others

Karachi, June 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):As many as 16 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,089 and 937 new cases emerged when 15,741 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 16 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,089 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 15,741 samples were tested which detected 937 cases that constituted 6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,151,590 tests have been conducted against which 321,408 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.8 percent or 292,001 patients have recovered, including 1361 overnight. The CM said that currently 24,318 patients were under treatment, of them 23,344 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 949 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 890 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 937 new cases, 473 have been detected from Karachi, including 152 from South, 127 Central, 126 East, 28 West, Korangi and Malir 20 each, Hyderabad has 57, Mirpurkhas 35, Thatta 31, Sukkur and Badin 29 each, Dadu 23, Ghotki 22, Sujawal 17, Nausheroferoze 16, Kamber and Sanghar 14 each, Tando Allahyar, Tharparkar and Umerkot 13 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Matiari 12 each, Jamshoro 10, Jacobabad and Larkana 9 each, Khairpur 6, Tando Muhammad Khan 5 and Shikarpur 4. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

