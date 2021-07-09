COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, infects 1046 others

Karachi, July 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):As many as 17 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,583 and 1046 new cases emerged when 15,391 tests were conducted. This he stated in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that 17 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,583 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Murad Ali Shah said that 15,391 samples were tested which detected 1046 cases that constituted 6.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,645,992 tests have been conducted against which 345,252 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.8 % or 316,860 patients have recovered, including 579 overnight. The CM said that currently 22,809 patients were under treatment; of them 22,033 were in home isolation, 56 at isolation centers and 720 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 663 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1046 new cases, 820 have been detected from Karachi. According to the report Karachi East 301, Central 200, South 131, Korangi 105, West 51 and Malir 32. Hyderabad has 31, NausheroFeroze and Thatta 20 each, Badin 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Sanghar 11, Tando Allahyar ten, Matiari and Sujawal nine each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Jamshoro eight each, Umerkot seven, Dadu and Kashmore six each, Larkana three, Sukkur two and Ghotki, Qamber and Khairpur one each. The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs. .

