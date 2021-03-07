Karachi, March 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as 2 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,426 and 189 new cases emerged when 7,813 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 2 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,426 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 7,813 samples were tested which detected 189 cases that constituted 2.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,083,209 tests have been conducted against which 259,854 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 249,188 patients have recovered, including 189 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,240 patients were under treatment, of them 5,922 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 308 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 277 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 189 new cases, 68 have been detected from Karachi, including 22 from East, 16 South, 14 Central, Korangi 13 and 3 Malir. Hyderabad has 18, Badin 15, Sanghar 12, Dadu and Thatta 10 each, Ghotki and Sujawal 6 each, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar 4 each, Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, Nausheroferoze and Larkana 4 each, Kamber, Umerkot and Khairpur 2 each, Jamshoro and Sukkur 1 each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

For more information, contact:

Press Secretary,

Chief Minister House, Sindh

Tel: +92-21-99202019(Ext: 336)

Website: www.cmsindh.gov.pk

The post COVID-19 claims 2 more patients, infects 189 others appeared first on Official News Pakistan.