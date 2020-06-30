COVID-19 claims 26 more lives in Sindh: Sindh Chief Minister

June 28, 2020

Karachi, June 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 2,179 new patients of coronavirus were detected by testing 9,244 samples while 26 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 1269 in Sindh province. In a statement, Shah said that 9,244 tests were conducted which diagnosed 2,179 more cases that constituted 23.5 percent detection ratio. He added that so far, 435,393 tests had been conducted which detected 80,446 patients and constituted 18.4 percent detection ratio.

The CM said that overnight, 26 more patients died of the virus, lifting the death toll to 1,269 in Sindh so far that constituted 1.5 percent death ratio. He said that stemming from COVID-19, they had 48 and 49 deaths on June 17 and 18 respectively which were the highest so far. “We have controlled the death rate by spreading awareness among the people and trying to reduce it further,” he said.

The CM said that currently, 34,654 patients were under treatment, of them 33,110 were in home isolation, 88 at isolation centers and 1,456 at different hospitals. Shah said that at present, 655 patients were in critical condition, of them 94 had been shifted onto the ventilators. He prayed for their early recovery. Overnight, 1,079 patients recovered and returned to normal life, he said and added the number of patients recovered so far had reached 44,523 that constituted 55.5 percent recovery rate.

According to the chief minister, out of 2,179 new cases, 1,406 were detected from six districts of the Karachi division. They include 555 in East, 358 South, 171 Korangi, 138 Central, 109 West and 75 Malir. He said Sukkur had 86 new cases, Hyderabad 54, Ghotki 40, Khairpur 38, Jamshoro 26, Mirpurkhas 22, Thatta 19, Larkana 17, Sanghar 14, Naushehro Feroze 12, Matiari 12, Shikarpur 12, Shaheed Benazirabad nine, Umerkot eight, Dadu seven, Kashmore and Tando Allahyar three each, and Jacobabad one.

Testing capacity: The chief minister said that laboratories established in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Gambat and Sehwan had also started testing since last one month. He added that LUMHS Hyderabad had a capacity of conducting 2,000 tests per day, Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan 100 test, CMC Larkana lab 100, Gambat Institute 300 and Ghulam Mohammad Maher Medical College Sukkur 100.

“Alhamdullilah, all over Sindh, we have developed a capacity of conducting around 12,000 tests per day,” he said and added that in Karachi, we have maximum capacity of testing samples per day. Shah urged the people of the province to protect themselves by observing social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks while going out of homes. “This strategy will help slow the spread,” he said and hoped people would help the government in containing the virus.

