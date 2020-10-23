COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 305 others

Karachi, October 23, 2020 (PPI-OT):As many as three more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,594 and 305 new cases emerged when 10,261 tests were conducted raising the tally to 143,222. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He said that three more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,594 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Mr Shah said that 10,261 samples were tested against which 305 emerged that constituted three percent current detection rate. So far 1,572,386 tests have been conducted which detected. 143,222, of them 95 percent or 136,356 patients have recovered, including 245 overnight. According to the CM, currently 4,272 patients are under treatment, of the 4,024 are in home isolation, four at isolation center and 244 at different hospitals.

The chief minister said that out of 305 new cases, 205 belonged to Karachi. They include 57 South, 51 East, 31 Malir, 25 Korangi, 21 Central and 20 West. He added that Hyderabad has 14 cases, Sujawal seven, Jamshoro six, Mirpurkhas four, Badin and Naushehroferoze and Sukkur three each, Kambar, Larkana, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

