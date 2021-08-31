COVID-19 claims 35 more patients, infects 932 others 

Karachi, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):As many as 35 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,910 and 932 new cases emerged when 9,751 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 35 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,910 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 9,751 samples were tested which detected 932 cases that constituted 9.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,544,222 tests have been conducted against which 432,388 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.7 percent or 375,012 patients have recovered, including 1232 overnight. The CM said that currently 50,466 patients were under treatment, of them 49,453 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centres and 973 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 867 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 932 new cases, 437 have been detected from Karachi, including 149 from Central, 140 East, 52 South, 44 Malir, 36 Korangi and 16 West. Hyderabad has 120, Shaheed Benazirabad 49, Badin 45, Sanghar 44, Sujawal 33, Khairpur 28, Tando Muhammad Khan 25, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 20 each, Tharparkar 19, Matiari and Umerkot 14 each, Jamshoro 13, Dadu 5, Naushero Feroze 4, Kashmore and Thatta 2 each, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Kamber 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 11,368,599 vaccinations have been administered upto August 29 and added during the last 24 hours 242,912 vaccines were inoculated – in total 11,611,511 vaccines have administered which constituted 32.70 percent of the vaccine eligible population. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

