COVID-19 claims 42 more lives, infects 1,614 others: Sindh Chief Minister

July 7, 2020

Karachi, July 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Coronavirus has claimed 42 more lives in Sindh, lifting the death from the virus disease to 1,614 and infecting 1,388 more people, raising the tally to 97,626. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

He said that overnight 42 more patients of coronavirus lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 1,614 which constituted 1.7 percent death rate. “Till Monday, the death rate in Sindh was 1.6 percent,” the chief minister said and added this needed to be controlled through awareness and timely treatment.

Shah said that 1,388 more cases of coronavirus were detected after conducting 9,317 tests that constituted 15 percent current detection rate. He added that overall, 524,222 samples had been tested which diagnosed 97,626 cases, of them 54,676 patients had recovered, including 821 overnight. The overall recovery rate comes to 56 percent and detection rate 19 percent, he said.

The CM said that currently, 41,336 patients were under treatment, of them 39,713 were in home isolation, 349 at isolation centers and 1,274 in different hospitals. He added that currently, the condition of 650 patients was stated to be critical, among them 76 had been put on ventilators.

According to the statement, out of total 1,388 new cases, Karachi had 629 cases, 233 South, 164 East, 85 Central, 44 Korangi, 65 Malir and 38 West. He added that Khairpur had 86 cases, Hyderabad 69, Umerkot 66, Sanghar 66, Shaheed Benazirabad 64, Sukkur 48, Korangi 44, Kashmore 41, Badin 39, Jamshoro 37, Naushero Feroze 27, Matiari 16, Mirpurkhas 16, Tando Allahyar 14, Shikarpur 10, TM Khan, Larkana and Jacobabad seven each, Dadu three and Ghotki one. Shah has urged people of Sindh to be cautious and adopt SOPS as part of life.

