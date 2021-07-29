Karachi, July 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): As many as 44 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,947 and 2,797 new cases emerged when 20,475 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 44 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,947 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 20,475 samples were tested which detected 2,797 cases that constituted 13.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,968,347 tests have been conducted against which 377,214 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.8 percent or 331,309 patients have recovered, including 473 overnight. The CM said that currently 39,958 patients were under treatment, of them 38,503 were in home isolation, 45 at isolation centers and 1,410 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1192 patients was stated to be critical, including 102 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,797 new cases, 1796 have been detected from Karachi, including 558 from East, 466 Central, 425 South, 210 Korangi, 88 Malir and 49 West. Hyderabad has 162, Badin 60, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 8 each, Dadu 9, Ghotki, Kashmore and Khairpur 4 each, Sujawal, Thatta and Sukkur 3 each, Larkana, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Umerkot and Nausheroferoze 2 each, Jacobabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tharparkar and Jamshoro 1 each. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

For more information, contact:

Press Secretary,

Chief Minister House, Sindh

Tel: +92-21-99202019(Ext: 336)

Website: www.cmsindh.gov.pk

The post COVID-19 claims 44 more patients, infects 2,797 others appeared first on Official News Pakistan.